(Lincoln) -- A stingy defensive effort and an efficient night of offense from Jakob Jordan kept Falls City Sacred Heart's hopes for a third consecutive state title alive on Tuesday.
The Irish (23-5) shook off early offensive woes and notched a 56-30 win over Mullen in a Class D2 boys quarterfinal at Lincoln Southwest High School.
"We moved on," said Sacred Heart Coach Doug Goltz. "That's the main thing. Sometimes it doesn't look the prettiest but we advanced, and that's the goal."
Sacred Heart hit only four of 14 shot attempts in the first quarter. However, Jordan stepped up and sparked the offense with 20 points.
"Our guys are so unselfish," Jordan said. "We want the best shot for the team. Whoever can score is what we want. I was feeling it, so I knew I needed to take my open shots."
"He shot the ball well the whole game," Goltz said. "He sees the floor really well and shares the ball."
Jordan canned six 3-pointers, including a buzzer-beating triple to end the first half, which gave the Irish some momentum and grew their lead to 21-13.
"I think it was huge because they were playing with us," Jordan said. "That eight-point lead gave us a boost."
The Irish capitalized on their second-half momentum, outscoring Mullen 35-17 in the second half. While the offense got shots to fall, the defense never let the Broncos (18-9) get comfortable.
"I thought our defense was good," Goltz said. "We only gave up 30 points, and some of those were on some tough shots."
"Collectively, we all played well," Jordan said. "Especially on defense. As long as we play great defense, we know the offense will follow."
Brogan Nachtigal recorded 10 points and eight boards for the Irish, and Evan Keithley added seven.
Luke Durfee led Mullen with 14 points. The Broncos suffered a brutal blow in the first quarter when standout Clayton Moore exited the game with an ankle injury and did not return.
With the win, the Irish are one win away from their 14th state championship appearance and two wins from their 12th title, which would also be their third consecutive. They can move closer to the three-peat when they face Parkview Christian in a state semifinal Thursday night. The Patriots (19-6) upset No. 3 Hyannis in the quarterfinals.
"We have an extra day that we usually don't get," Goltz said. "It will be nice to break them down."
