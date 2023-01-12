(Clarinda) -- Clarinda used defense to snag a sweep of Sidney in KMAland basketball on Thursday night.
The Cardinals won the opener, 43-36, before a 68-49 win in the boys game to cap off the evening.
GIRLS: Clarinda 43 Sidney 36
Clarinda used a 12-0 run between the end of the first and beginning of the second on their way to the victory.
Addison Wagoner scored a career-high 18 points and grabbed six rebounds while Bailey Nordyke had a strong performance with nine points and 11 boards.
“We’re back on track with winning, and it feels good,” Clarinda girls coach Conner Hanafan told KMA Sports. “We won the game defensively.”
More specifically, the defense focused heavily on face-guarding senior Avery Dowling, who scored just six points — all in the final 100 seconds of the game. That was roughly half of her point-per-game average this season.
“Our girls were physical with her,” Hanafan said. “We made her move and work for everything. (Jerzee Knight) is a great athlete, so we knew the matchup was going to work for us, and she works her butt off. (Kylie Meier) came in and just smothered her. She’s a little fighter, too. It was good to see her get after it and have fun doing it.”
While the defense held Sidney down, Wagoner slashed her way to the hoop, hit a pair of 3s and went 6-for-10 from the free throw line.
“I knew I needed to get to the rack more tonight,” Wagoner said. “I didn’t shoot a whole lot on the perimeter, but I shot a lot of free throws. That was our game plan coming into today.”
Nordyke worked relentlessly on the glass, snagging five offensive rebounds to consistently give the Cardinals extra chances.
“I know I’m not the tallest, but I know that I have to get in there and fight,” Nordyke said. “It feels good to get some momentum into (Friday night against Shenandoah).”
“Bailey is undersized for her position, but she’s fierce,” Hanafan said. “She gives a ton of effort, and those extra boards are huge for us.”
Clarinda moved to 4-8 on the season and will travel to Shenandoah on Friday evening in the Hawkeye Ten Conference.
Sidney’s Ava Osborn had a team-high 14 points, as the Cowgirls fell to 4-6. They will be back in action on Saturday against Lourdes Central Catholic.
Check out full video interviews with Coach Hanafan, Wagoner and Nordyke below.
BOYS: Clarinda 68 Sidney 49
Despite a slow start, Clarinda found their defensive mojo midway through the first period and ran off 40 of 50 points in a dominating win.
The Cardinals (5-6) snapped a five-game skid, getting 21 points and seven rebounds from Wyatt Schmitt and a boxscore-filling 13-point, 8-rebound, 5-steal, 2-assist, 1-block and 2-dunk performance from Isaac Jones.
“We’ve been preaching we’ve got to play better defense,” Coach Rod Eberly told KMA Sports. “We’ve been struggling scoring the basketball, especially around the hoop, so our emphasis was to get back to playing solid defense.”
Mission accomplished for the Cardinals, which forced 25 turnovers and added 14 steals and five blocks.
“Defense starts everything for this team,” Jones added. “We work on it half of practice every single practice. It’s a major key for us, and it really gets us going.”
Eight others scored for Clarinda. Creighton Tuzzio put in eight points, Adam Johnson added seven, Justus Fine scored five and Tadyn Brown (4), Kade Engstrand (3), Dalton Wright (3), Andrew Jones (2) and Ethan McAndrews (2) also scratched.
While the scoreboard proved to heavily be in favor of Clarinda in the end, Sidney got out to a hot start behind the scorching shooting of Grant Whitehead. The sophomore hit three first-quarter 3s and had 11 early points. However, he managed just 11 the rest of the way to finish with a game-high 22.
“We talked about contesting everything with him because he was hitting shots,” Eberly said. “I don’t think he threw a shot up very often tonight where I didn’t think it was going in. He plays pretty smart, but where things changed for us was on defense. We slowed him down after he hit those three 3s.”
“We got in the huddle during a timeout, and we said we have to man up on him,” Jones said. “That’s basically what we did the rest of the game. Whoever was near him had to get on him.”
Sidney’s Michael Hensley also scored in double figures with 11 points.
Clarinda will return to play Friday at Shenandoah. Sidney is back at it on Saturday against Lourdes Central Catholic.
View complete video interviews with Coach Eberly and Jones below.