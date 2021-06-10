(Council Bluffs) -- In one of the tightest, toughest calls of any awards season, the strongest finisher takes the top award.
St. Albert’s Brett Klusman is the 2021 KMAland Male Golfer of the Year, finishing with a flurry that included a sectional and district championship and the only state medal among KMAland boys golfers.
“I had a great time with my boys,” Klusman said. “I wouldn’t have wanted it with any other group of boys. It was a great time.”
Klusman ranked third in combined adjusted average among KMAland golfers, was first in 9-hole adjusted average and fourth in 18-hole adjusted average for the season. But when it came to the biggest tournaments, Klusman seemed to shine the brightest, including in the 1A state meet, where he finished a KMAland-best seventh.
“It was tough,” he said. “That’s the first time I’d been in a tournament like that. Two days, 18 holes is tough. I kind of composed myself and had fun, honestly. I just had a good time out there.”
The state tournament finish only capped off an impressive last few weeks for the St. Albert senior. Klusman placed third in the Hawkeye Ten before winning his sectional at Dunlap and his district at Anita.
Even though he landed several big shots through the course of his terrific finish, it was one shot during a practice round that continues to stand out to him.
“I had my first hole in one this year,” he said. “That was pretty awesome.”
There were plenty of other highlights in a standout season for Klusman and his St. Albert teammates.
“Winning my first tournament,” he added. “Winning our first tournament of the year (as a team), and then being the first team in St. Albert history to (make it to state). That was awesome.”
Klusman is the third straight Hawkeye Ten golfer but the first non-Atlantic golfer to win the KMAland Male Golfer of the Year award. Listen to the full interview with Klusman below.
PREVIOUS KMALAND MALE GOLFER OF THE YEAR WINNERS
2019: Matt Gearheart, Atlantic
2018: Ben Renaud, Atlantic