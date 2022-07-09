(Nevada) -- The Clarinda A’s were a 12-10 victor over the Nevada Griffons on Friday.
Will Walsh led the efficient offense with four hits, two home runs, four RBI and three runs scored. Tyler Large added four hits and an RBI while Tab Tracy had two RBI, scored twice and totaled two hits. Conagher Sands went deep as one of his two hits and posted two RBI. Aidan Garrett managed a double, two hits, one RBI and scored twice, and Hayes Edens also doubled in the win.
Maryville graduate Adam Becker tossed three innings with four strikeouts on four hits, six earned runs and six walks while Alex Amral retired six batters on four hits in four innings.
The A’s (22-10) return to action on Saturday against the Carroll Merchants.