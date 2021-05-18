(Anita) -- The CAM baseball squad returns arguably the deepest pitching rotation in KMAland. They are hoping it pays dividends this summer.
"We are pretty excited," Coach Dan Daugherty said. "We've got a good nucleus coming back. We are hoping for great things."
The Cougars posted a 15-3 record, cruised through the Rolling Valley Conference and reached a substate final. The pitching quartet of Lane Spieker, Cade Ticknor, Colby Rich and Joe Kauffman played a large part in the Cougars' success.
Spieker had a 4-2 record, 3.77 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 26 innings, Ticknor had a 5-1 record, 1.95 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 32 1/3 innings, Rich tossed 13 2/3 innings with a 1.02 ERA and 22 strikeouts while Kaufmann went 3-0 with 16 strikeouts and a 1.11 ERA in 12 2/3 innings of work.
"Last year, we had some question marks with them," Daugherty said. "This year, I expect more out of them. I think we will do a good job with that."
Daugherty says each of his four horses brings something different to the mound.
"Cade is probably the most fluid," he said. "He probably throws more strikes. Lane has the better curveball and throws harder. Colby has a good curveball and fastball, and Joe's ball moves like crazy. If we can throw strikes, we will have a lot of success and keep people off base. That's what we are stressing right now."
The bats can cook for the Cougars, too. They hit .371 as a team last year and return seven of their top 10 hitters.
Spieker hit .480/,591/.940 with 30 RBIs and four homers, Rich went .420/.468/.660 with 20 RBI, Kauffman (.370/.404/.574, 18 RBI), Ticknor (.354/.421/.500, 20 RBI), Ethan Arp (.333/.394/.333, 2 RBI), Ethan Follman (.333/.333/.333, 3 RBI) and Connor McKee (.231/.474/.231, 4 RBI) return to the mix for Coach Daugherty's team.
"Our nucleus will hit the ball well," he said. "Some of the guys at the bottom of order need to get on base."
The Cougars hit the ground running in the opening week with four games in the first five days -- Woodbine (Monday), Southwest Valley (Tuesday), East Mills (Thursday) and West Harrison (Friday).
"We want to make solid contact," Daugherty said, "have the pitchers throw strikes and the defense make the easy plays. Who knows what the first season will bring, but we are looking forward to it."
Daugherty made his comments on Tuesday's Upon Further Review. Click below to hear the full interview.