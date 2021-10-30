(Anita) -- The CAM football team is back in the state quarterfinals after defeating Fremont-Mills 46-20, avenging last year's postseason loss to the Knights.
The Cougars kept their season alive on Friday with a 32-0 second-half spurt, securing the victory in the second round of the Class 8-Player State Playoffs.
"Survive and advance," said CAM head coach Barry Bower. "Anytime you play a powerhouse program, you have to come to play. We didn't feel that in the first half, but we found a mojo in the second half. That's what's special about these kids."
"I'm just proud of the guys," said senior quarterback Lane Spieker. "We just kept making plays. The first half was iffy, but we played in the second half like we know we can."
As was the case in their previous nine victories, the Cougars' triumph came behind a hefty dose of Spieker, who rushed for 327 yards and six scores on 36 carries. Spieker's fantastic night brings his season stat line to 2,555 yards and 56 scores, both of which rank fourth in state history for a single season in 8-player football.
"First half, I think we were just trying to get some things figured out," he said. "Once we figured it out, we pretty much dominated."
Spieker kept a clean jersey on Friday thanks to superb blocking from Reese Oglesbee, Gavyn Jessen, Nolan Hensley, Cade Ticknor and Colby Rich.
"My line did a helluva job," said Spieker. "They made it easy on me."
The Cougars also found success in the passing game as Spieker tossed for 196 yards on seven completions.
Rich was Spieker's favorite target in the passing game with three snags for 91 yards.
"It's been there," Bower said about his team's passing attack. "We have a playbook that's a mile wide. We just hadn't put it out there, but we had some wrinkles up our sleeves. That's what coaching and making adjustments is."
Fremont-Mills scored the first touchdown of the game on a 13-yard run by Braxton Blackburn in the waning seconds of the first quarter to take a 6-0 lead. Spieker soon countered with a four-yard score to give CAM an 8-6 advantage. However, that lead was short-lived, and F-M regained the lead on a 45-yard touchdown pass from Jake Malcom to Taylor Reed, handing the Knights a 12-8 lead at halftime.
A large part of the Knights' first-half success came from their ability to control the tempo and keep CAM's offense off the field.
"We just had to settle in and relax," Bower said. "I think we played tense in that first half. We had to make sure we played loose and had fun. When we did that, we executed."
The second half couldn't have started much better for the Cougars. Spieker found Rich on a screen pass on the second play, and Rich did the rest for a 49-yard touchdown to give CAM a 14-12 lead.
"I just saw a lot of green," Rich said. "There was nobody on that side of the field. We did a good job of selling the fake."
The Cougars never looked back, pushing their lead to 22-12 after a Spieker interception led to a 38-yard rushing touchdown. He then added touchdown runs of four, 36, 31 and 57 yards to put the game out of reach.
Malcom threw for 107 yards and two scores in his final game while Reed was on the receiving end for both touchdowns. Blackburn led F-M's rushing attack with 66 yards on 22 carries. As a team, the Knights managed 158 rushing yards on 37 carries one week after they churned for 473 yards in a win over Baxter.
"We matched their physicality," Bower said about his defense. "When you match that, your linebackers can make some plays, and you can get leverage. We had to make some adjustments, but they are kids. They are going to make mistakes. Defensively, we can match up with anyone."
The loss ends Fremont-Mills' season at 6-4 while CAM advances to a state quarterfinal at home against Newell-Fonda on Thursday. The Mustangs beat previously undefeated Lenox 39-14 on Friday to set up the matchup.
The Cougars made the quarterfinals in 2019 and 2020 but fell short of reaching the first state semifinal appearance in school history both times. They hope the outcome is different this time.
"We need to come out, have some fun, and play relaxed," Bower said. "We've gone as far as any other team in program history. Now, let's go make some history."
Check out the full interviews with Spieker, Rich and Coach Bower below.