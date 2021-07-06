(Chariton) -- Despite a fast start, the Clarinda softball team suffered a season-ending 13-3 loss to Chariton in a Class 3A Region 3 First Round bout on Tuesday evening.
"I told these girls after the game that we take this game for what it was," Coach Seth Allbaugh said.
It looked early on as if Tuesday's postseason clash would bring good fortune to the Cardinals when catcher Ryplee Sunderman roped a two-RBI single in the first inning to hand Clarinda a 2-0 lead.
Unfortunately for Coach Allbaugh's team, Chariton posted 10 runs of their own over the next two innings.
"I told them to jump on them early and roll with it," Allbaugh said. "We jumped on them early. We just didn't roll with it. It is what it is."
Andi Woods received the start in the circle for the Cardinals, but Chariton found a way to rattle the freshman hurler, and Lylly Merrill relieved Woods in the second inning. The Chargers also took advantage of some miscues on the defensive end from the youthful Clarinda bunch.
"Too many walks early and a few errors," Coach Allbaugh said. "That has been our Achilles heel all year."
Offensively, Clarinda consistently made contact but could not find a way to mount a comeback. The Cardinals left the bases loaded in the third, then went down in order in both the fourth and fifth while Chariton pushed two runs across to bring the game to a premature end.
Macy Wood paced Chariton's offensive efforts with three hits and finished only a home run shy of hitting for the cycle. Pitcher Madison Bucklew held Clarinda's offense in check.
The Chargers (11-14) advance to a Class 3A Region 3 Semifinal against 3A No. 9 Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont on Friday.
Sunderman and Presley Jobe led Clarinda with two hits each. Merrill and Kaylah Degase also registered hits for the Cardinals. The loss brings Clarinda's season to a close at 8-22, doubling last year’s win total. Two seniors -- Makayla Fichter and Kristen Smith -- repped the Clarinda uniforms for the final time. However, the Cardinals return the rest of their lineup, which included five eighth-graders or freshmen that were key contributors this season.
"They have to understand what we have to do to win games," Allbaugh said about the future. "We were consistently inconsistent all year. You are going to have that with a young team. These girls played their hearts out, learned and played hard. Sometimes, it just doesn't come out the way you want it, but I look for us to make a bit of a jump next year."
Click below to hear the full interview with Coach Allbaugh.