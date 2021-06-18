(Council Bluffs) -- A fast start, four crooked innings, 13 hits and two home runs were elements in 1A No. 6 St. Albert's 14-5 win over crosstown foe and 4A No. 9 Lewis Central Thursday night on KMA 960.
"It was on them," Coach Duncan Patterson said about his team's win. "They were ready for them. We are resilient, and they battled."
The Falcons posted seven runs in the first two innings and 10 in the first three en route to their 14-run performance, the fourth consecutive offensive showing of 10 runs or more.
"I thought our offense did a really great job," shortstop Isaac Sherrill said. "I was proud of those guys."
Sherrill was a large part of the Falcons' fast start, smashing a two-run homer -- his third of the season -- in the second inning.
"I just saw a curveball that stayed up and put a good swing on it," he said. "It was a cool moment."
Moments later, teammate Cy Patterson followed Sherrill's dinger with one of his own -- a blast to center for his fourth of the season.
"I saw a fastball," he said. "I thought I had it a little too high, but the wind carried it. And it gave me a nice bomb."
"They feed off each other," Coach Patterson said about his home-run hitting duo. "Hopefully, they can continue to do that for us."
Patterson's homer was one of his three hits and two RBI while Sherrill muscled two hits, scored two runs and plated three.
"My approach is to be simple and quick to the plate," Patterson said. "I try to hit the fastball. If not, I turn to the off-speed."
Carter White also recorded three hits on Thursday and drove in one run. Jeff Miller's only hit was a three-RBI double while Brett Klussman, Jaxson Lehnen and Brendan Monahan scratched two, one and one hit, respectively.
Despite St. Albert's fast start, Lewis Central battled back and whittled the deficit to 10-3 after five. St. Albert gained some breathing room in the sixth by plating four, but Lewis Central countered with two runs, forcing the seventh inning and eliminating the 10-run rule. However, the Titans could not get any closer, thanks to some quality relief pitching from Eric Matthai.
Matthai relieved starter Luke Hubbard. Matthai and Hubbard combined to scatter seven hits.
"He works quick," Coach Patterson said about Hubbard. "He tries to hit spots and pounds the zone. He put the ball in play and made them get themselves out."
Lewis Central's seven hits came from Cael Maelskeit (two), Britton Bond, Aron Harrington, Casey Clair, Luke Meyer and Devin Nailor. The Titans move to 12-3 overall, 8-2 in the Hawkeye Ten, and return on Saturday with bouts against Waukee and Bishop Heelan. LC's next conference tilt is a doubleheader with Clarinda on Monday.
St. Albert's win is the seventh in a row and eighth out of the last nine. The Falcons (16-5, 9-3) return on Friday when they host Shenandoah.
"We are improving each day," Coach Patterson said. "There's just a couple of things we have to clean up. Hopefully, we can get there at the end."
Click below to hear full interviews with Sherrill, Cy Patterson and Coach Duncan Patterson.