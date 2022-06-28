(Boone) -- The Iowa High School Athletic Association has released the substate baseball pairings for Class 3A and 4A.
Here’s a look at the districts involving KMAland conference schools. Check out the full brackets here.
CLASS 3A
First Round games are on Friday, July 8th with additional rounds on Monday, July 11th and Wednesday, July 13th.
Substate 1
Sioux Center at MOC-Floyd Valley
Spencer at Storm Lake
Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley at Bishop Heelan
LeMars at Sergeant Bluff-Luton
Semifinals at MOC-Floyd Valley & LeMars
Finals at MOC-Floyd Valley
Substate 8
Clarke at Lewis Central
Denison-Schleswig at Creston
Carroll at Harlan
Atlantic at Glenwood
Semifinals at Lewis Central & Harlan
Finals at Lewis Central
CLASS 4A
The first round of 4A substate action is on July 8th, the second round is on July 11th and the substate final is July 13th.
Substate 1
Des Moines Hoover at Waukee
Sioux City North at Southeast Polk
Sioux City West at Sioux City East
Sioux City North/Southeast Polk winner vs. Sioux City East/Sioux City winner
Substate final at highest remaining seed
Substate 8
Thomas Jefferson at Waukee Northwest
Abraham Lincoln at Valley
Norwalk at Des Moines Roosevelt
Valley/AL winner vs. Des Moines Roosevelt/Norwalk winner
Substate final at highest remaining seed