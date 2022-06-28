KMAland Baseball

(Boone) -- The Iowa High School Athletic Association has released the substate baseball pairings for Class 3A and 4A.

Here’s a look at the districts involving KMAland conference schools. Check out the full brackets here.

CLASS 3A

First Round games are on Friday, July 8th with additional rounds on Monday, July 11th and Wednesday, July 13th.

Substate 1  

Sioux Center at MOC-Floyd Valley

Spencer at Storm Lake

Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley at Bishop Heelan

LeMars at Sergeant Bluff-Luton

Semifinals at MOC-Floyd Valley & LeMars

Finals at MOC-Floyd Valley

Substate 8

Clarke at Lewis Central

Denison-Schleswig at Creston

Carroll at Harlan

Atlantic at Glenwood

Semifinals at Lewis Central & Harlan

Finals at Lewis Central

CLASS 4A

The first round of 4A substate action is on July 8th, the second round is on July 11th and the substate final is July 13th.

Substate 1

Des Moines Hoover at Waukee

Sioux City North at Southeast Polk

Sioux City West at Sioux City East

Sioux City North/Southeast Polk winner vs. Sioux City East/Sioux City winner

Substate final at highest remaining seed

Substate 8

Thomas Jefferson at Waukee Northwest

Abraham Lincoln at Valley

Norwalk at Des Moines Roosevelt

Valley/AL winner vs. Des Moines Roosevelt/Norwalk winner

Substate final at highest remaining seed

