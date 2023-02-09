(King City) -- King City lineman Chase Moss has found the perfect fit at Benedictine College.
Moss recently signed to play with the Ravens under Harlan alum and former Northwest Missouri State quarterback Joel Osborn.
"I fell in love with football," Moss said. "I knew I didn't want to be done playing after this year, so I found somewhere else to go. It's pretty exciting. It's pretty rewarding. Once you sign that letter, it hits you."
Moss drew the attention of the Benedictine staff through his head coach at King City, Micah Breckenridge.
"They talked to me over the summer," Moss said. "They made me feel wanted. I've been talking to them since the beginning of the summer."
The Ravens had everything Moss wanted: good academics, proximity to home and a successful program.
"They have a winning history," Moss said. "They were conference champs this year. It's a winning program I'm excited to be a part of."
Moss had no shortage of options. He ultimately chose the Ravens over offers from Coe, Knox (IL) and many others.
Moss played guard at King City, but he's uncertain where he'll play in college.
"I'm a little short to be playing (guard) in college," he said. "I wouldn't be surprised if they put some weight on me and moved me to center or threw me on defense."
Wherever he plays, Moss knows he must adjust to the jump from 8-player to 11-player.
"I'll have to be taught a lot and learn a lot," Moss said. "All I can do is get bigger and stronger. It's been fifth or sixth grade since I played 11-man. I didn't understand the play concepts then, but I think I should handle it well. I've always been pretty good with the X's and O's."
Click below to hear the full interview with Moss.