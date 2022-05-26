(Burlington Junction) -- Interactions during a summer camp set the wheels in motion for West Nodaway's Reagan Hagey to continue her volleyball career at Peru State.
"I'm excited to extend my volleyball career at Peru State," Hagey said. "It's a beautiful campus, and I can't wait to be a part of their program."
Hagey's college commitment allows her to continue playing the sport she loves the most.
"I had my struggles, but I knew I loved volleyball," she said. "I wanted to play it after high school, so I constantly worked hard to achieve that goal. I'm happy with the progress I've made throughout the years."
Hagey's dedication to the sport led her to a summer camp before her senior year. It was there where she came in touch with the Peru State program.
"The Peru (State) coaches worked at my high school throughout the summer," she said. "I loved their coaches. I knew it would be a perfect fit if I could play for them."
Hagey weighed attending Iowa Western, but committed to the Bobcats.
"Ultimately I decided Peru State was the best fit for me," she said. "It felt homey being on campus. Iowa Western was beautiful, too, but it didn't have the same vibe."
Hagey joins a Bobcat program that went 5-28 last season under Coach Madison Kindle.
"I loved working with the coach," she said. "I emailed her and told her I would come up for a college visit. She asked me to join them at practice, and I did. It was so much fun and a great experience."
Hagey put in a lot of time honing her craft at the prep level and wants to do the same in college.
"I'm always working on my swing, agility and vertical," she said. "You can never stop working on those things. I want to be a hard-working individual. In addition to that, I want to make connection and relationships."
Hagey plans to study criminal justice at Peru State. Check out the full interview below.