(KMAland) -- The Summit League men’s and women’s cross country preseason polls have been released.
South Dakota State’s men and North Dakota State’s women are the preseason favorite while Kansas City’s men and women are picked seventh and Omaha’s women are tabbed sixth.
Kansas City’s Bret Beard, Joan Rocha-Navarro, Jentrie Anderson and Ally Ryan and Omaha’s Kamryn Ensley and Lior Kremer have been named to the Preseason Athletes to Watch List.
View the complete release from the Summit League linked here.