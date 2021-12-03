(KMAland) -- The Summit League announced the hiring of Josh Fenton as league commissioner on Friday.
In a release, Fenton said, ""I am humbled and incredibly grateful to The Summit League Presidents and Chancellors for this outstanding opportunity to lead a great group of institutions during a period of unprecedented change in collegiate sports. With a committed membership and bold thinking, I believe the League is well positioned to be an elite conference across the NCAA Division I landscape."
Fenton comes to the Summit League after previously serving as commissioner of the National Collegiate Hockey Conference since 2013.
Fenton replaces Tom Douple, retired after spending 16 years on the job. Fenton's term is effective January 1st. View the release here.