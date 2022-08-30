(KMAland) -- The Kansas City cross country programs were projected to finish sixth in the Summit League.
The men’s team received 15 points while the women’s squad accrued 25 points.
The Omaha women’s program was projected to finish seventh.
South Dakota State was picked first in both the men’s and women’s polls.
Sioux City North alum Merga Gemeda (South Dakota), Kansas City's Caleb Feuerbacher, Katherine Hanners and Sommer Herner and Omaha's Kamryn Hensley and Maya Nachtigal were named to the Summit League Preseason Watch List.
View the full release from the Summit League here.