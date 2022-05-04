(Atlantic) -- The Kuemper Catholic girls showed their depth while the top singles and doubles tennis players in the Hawkeye Ten rose to the occasion at Wednesday's conference tournament.
The Knights did not have an individual champion but left the tournament with the title after collecting 24 points.
"We thought we had a good team put together," said Kuemper Coach Michael Rueschenberg. "It was good to see that our team is tough and good. We showed it against some of the Hawkeye Ten's best."
Samantha Tidgren finished second at No. 1 singles, Jordan Schwabe was third at No. 2 singles, Alyssa Brandt and Sophie Rohe were fourth at No. 1 doubles, and Ella Schwarte and Keziah Janssen finished third.
"I felt repetitive during the seeding meeting," Coach Rueschenberg said. "Someone said to my assistant that we must be deep. That showed today. We are all solid and won as a team collectively."
While Kuemper took home the top team accolade, Shenandoah's Le Yuan Sun claimed the No. 1 singles title.
"It's super exciting because it's the first time I've played singles at the Hawkeye Ten Tournament," Sun said. "It feels good to come out on top.
The reigning Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athlete of the Week beat Tidgren 6-0, 6-1 in the finals.
"I had no idea how she played, but I scouted her," Sun said. "She played like me, so I used those tactics. I did well with keeping my groundstrokes low and getting my serves in."
Coryl Matheny (Glenwood) finished third in No. 1 singles, while Lanee Olsen (Lewis Central) was fourth.
St. Albert's Allison Narmi left Atlantic as the No. 2 singles champion after a win over Oasis Opheim (Lewis Central). Her title led the Saintes to a runner-up finish in the team standings with 22 points.
Glenwood's Riley Wiese finished fourth in No. 2 singles.
Clarinda's combo of Mayson Hartley and Taylor Cole repeated as conference champions in doubles play.
"It feels pretty good," Hartley said. "This was the goal. We came to win."
Hartley and Cole secured their title with a 6-2, 6-3 win over Red Oak's Tessa Rolenc and Merced Ramirez. Wednesday's meeting was the second clash of the year between the duos.
"We really wanted it," Hartley said.
"Our main goal has been to finish strong," Cole said. "It felt good for it to come together."
The convincing win has the pair carrying some momentum into next week's postseason play, where they hope to exorcise some demons.
Hartley and Cole entered last year's regional tournament as the top seed, but a first-round upset denied them a state tournament berth.
"Hopefully, we'll come off a high and show what we can do," Hartley said. "We don't have to prove anything."
"We'll play with no pressure on us," Cole said.
Clarinda also claimed the No. 2 doubles title with Avery Walter and Brooke Brown as the Cardinals posted 21 to tie with Lewis Central for third.
Red Oak's Jessica Lukehart and Grace Wingfield were the runners-up in No. 2 doubles, while Lewis Central's Addee Murray and Brooklyn Damgaard finished fourth. St. Albert's Alexis Narmi and Georgie Bohnet took home third in No. 1 doubles.
Check out full results below. KMA Sports spoke with Hartley, Cole, Sun and Coach Reuschenberg after the meet. Click below to view those interviews.