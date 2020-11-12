(Maryville) -- For the second consecutive year, Maryville’s Serena Sundell is the KMAland Missouri Volleyball Player of the Year. For the first time, we can also call her a state champion.
The Spoofhounds senior star helped Maryville to its first state girls championship last Friday morning.
“It’s still an unreal feeling,” Sundell told KMA Sports. “It definitely hasn’t gone away yet. To be able to be called a state champion is an amazing feeling. I’m very proud of this team and this season.”
Sundell made the move from the middle to the outside this season, and it paid off in a big way, finishing with 5.8 kills per set and a .321 hitting efficiency.
“I was nervous I wouldn’t be as successful, but I was pretty proud of how I adjusted and how my teammates adjusted with me through that,” she added.
The Kansas State basketball commit finished in a big way, too, slamming in 27 kills while hitting .449 efficiency in the championship sweep of Central (Park Hills). Even while Sundell’s focus will turn to basketball for the rest of her career, she devoted plenty of time to the sport of volleyball.
“I’ve been playing volleyball since sixth grade,” she said. “I played on a club team out of Savannah, and that’s really helped me growing having those extra reps outside of the school ball season.”
Sundell, who was also KMA’s Missouri Girls Basketball Player of the Year last season, gave a special shout-out to fellow senior and setter Macy Loe, who had 42 assists in the state championship win.
“I love that girl to death,” she said. “We’ve been playing together since sixth grade, so we formed a connection that is unmatched in a lot of areas. She knows exactly the tempo I need and all of our hitters need. She’s really good at adjusting and awesome to play with.”
Sundell is the only winner of the KMAland Missouri Volleyball Player of the Year. Listen to the full interview with Sundell linked below.