(Cape Girardeau) -- Serena Sundell slammed in 25 kills and added 16 digs to lead Maryville in a 15-25, 25-17, 25-22, 25-22 Class 3 state semifinal win on Thursday morning.
Kelsey Scott and Rylee Vierthaler added nine kills each, Macy Loe passed out 43 assists and had 18 digs and Klarysa Stolte had a team-high 25 digs of her own. Morgan Stoecklein added 14 digs, and Scott had a team-high two blocks.
The Spoofhounds (20-2) advance to play in Friday morning’s state championship match against Central (Park Hills) at 9:00 AM.