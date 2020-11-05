Serena Sundell, Maryville
Pictured: Serena Sundell

 Photo: Austin McNorton/KMA Sports

(Cape Girardeau) -- Serena Sundell slammed in 25 kills and added 16 digs to lead Maryville in a 15-25, 25-17, 25-22, 25-22 Class 3 state semifinal win on Thursday morning.

Kelsey Scott and Rylee Vierthaler added nine kills each, Macy Loe passed out 43 assists and had 18 digs and Klarysa Stolte had a team-high 25 digs of her own. Morgan Stoecklein added 14 digs, and Scott had a team-high two blocks.

The Spoofhounds (20-2) advance to play in Friday morning’s state championship match against Central (Park Hills) at 9:00 AM.

