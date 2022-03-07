(KMAland) -- Maryville alum Serena Sundell earned Big 12 All-Freshman Team and Big 12 All-Conference honorable mention on Monday evening.
Sundell — a Kansas State guard — was a unanimous selection on the All-Freshman Team. Kansas head coach Brandon Schneider was picked as the league’s Coach of the Year while Lexi Donarski of Iowa State landed Defensive Player of the Year honors.
Donarski was joined on First Team All-Big 12 by teammates Ashley Joens and Emily Ryan, Holly Kersgieter of Kansas and Kansas State’s Ayoka Lee. Zakiyah Franklin and Taiyanna Jackson of Kansas were both honorable mention choices while Donarski, Jackson and Lee were tabbed to the All-Defensive Team. Sundell was joined on the All-Freshman Team by teammate Brylee Glenn.
View the complete release from the Big 12 Conference linked here.