(Shenandoah) -- A big freshman season in 2019 turned into an even bigger junior year for Jessica Sun.
Following a fourth-place state finish, the Shenandoah standout is the 2021 KMAland Girls Tennis Player of Year.
“Spending time with my team,” Sun said of this year’s highlights, “especially since a lot of our team was new, it was really nice to help them and guide them into a great season. It was really fun to be able to do that for my team and have the success I did individually, as well.”
Sun collected a KMAland-best 17 wins at No. 1 singles, including a 4-1 record against fellow All-KMAland team members. It was that loss — to Landry Miller at the Shenandoah Tournament — that allowed for her to take the next step. After losing to Miller, she bounced back just days later to beat the St. Albert sophomore in a dual.
“Whenever I played Landry it was a really good experience for me to be able to play at that level of competition,” Sun said. “Then being able to adjust the next few days and work really hard on that Sunday to come back and win for the dual. I just put in the work and was able to stay in there mentally.”
From that point on in the season, Sun didn’t drop a singles match until she advanced all the way to the 1A state semifinals. The state singles tournament experience was the first for Sun, who played at No. 5 on a very deep Shenandoah squad two years earlier.
“The state experience was surreal,” she said. “It was the best two days of my life. I just wanted to make it to the second day, and I met my goal and fulfilled my seed. It was really successful for me.”
Following another big season for Sun, she hopes she can continue to make strides to place even higher than fourth next spring.
“I think it’s super important to go out and play a lot of tennis (this offseason),” Sun said. “I”m spending a week at Northwest Missouri (for a camp) and just being able to put in the time in the offseason, working on my serve and working on putting more offensive plays out there. Just really getting out there and claiming my spot.”
Sun is the second Shenandoah winner of this award, which we introduced following the 2018 season. Listen to the complete interview with Sun below.
PREVIOUS KMALAND GIRLS TENNIS PLAYER OF THE YEAR WINNERS
2019: Sophie Walker, Red Oak
2018: Nichole Gilbert, Shenandoah