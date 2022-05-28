(Iowa City) -- The Hawkeye Ten conference put on a show in the land of the Hawkeyes, as two individuals and two doubles teams brought home hardware from the girls Class 1A state tennis tournament in Iowa City Saturday.
Shenandoah’s Le Yuan Sun took home the runner-up trophy in the singles tournament after cruising through the field before falling to Ella Tallett of Cedar Rapids, Xavier in the championship match.
“I’m feeling really proud of myself,” Sun said. “I worked really hard to get here and this weekend has just been an incredible experience. I came up here last year and finished fourth, so my goal was just to surpass what I placed last year and play my best tennis, and I definitely did that.”
In the semi-finals, Sun dropped the first set to Spirit Lake’s Catherine Straus but took over the match from there. Sun won the second set 6-4 and then finished off the match with a dominant 6-0 frame in the final set.
“My adrenaline was definitely running,” Sun said. “In the beginning, I was just trying to figure out what kind of player she was, so I wasn’t afraid to lose a set. I knew I just had to bounce back and I did.”
In the title tilt, Sun hung with Tallett early, taking the first game of the first set. Eventually Tallet pulled ahead, but Sun continued to put games on the board despite being down in the match.
Both Sun and Tallett were forced to battle the elements, with the wind gusting upwards of 40 miles per hour as the day progressed.
“The wind started picking up,” Sun said. “I like playing in the wind, but in the championship round she also really liked the wind, so that’s what got me there. We both had some really good shots and really good rallies, so it was a great match.”
Sun was the only area competitor to spend the entire tournament in the championship bracket, but several others made great strides on the consolation side.
Glenwood’s Coryl Matheny also medaled as a single. Matheny defeated Mary Rolfstad of Davenport, Assumption in the seventh place match.
“I knew that I had to come into the tournament feeling confident with myself, so I did,” Matheny said. “I lost in the first round… but I bounced back.”
In doubles action, St. Albert’s team of Allison Narmi and Landry Miller took fifth place. To get there, the duo weathered a borderline incredible comeback in the consolation semifinals against Lucy Roach and Presley Blommers of Oskaloosa.
Tied at one set apiece, Narmi and Miller rallied from an 8-2 deficit to win the tiebreaking set 11-9.
“It took a lot of hard work,” Narmi said. “We had some little lapses where we had to make some good comebacks. But overall, we had heart and we played through.”
After that, the St. Albert tandem met a fellow Hawkeye Ten squad of Mason Hartley and Taylor Cole from Clarinda, who defeated Gracie Goad and Natalee Hartman of Marion in two sets (6-3, 6-4) to reach the fifth place match.
Narmi and Miller got the best of their conference foes in the final match of the weekend, taking down Hartley and Cole in two sets (6-3, 6-3).
“[Hartley and Cole] are really good competitors, and they’re just great athletes,” Miller said. “We knew it was going to be a tough competition.”
Hartley and Cole were encouraged by their stellar play despite the loss in the medal round.
“I’m super proud of how we played,” Cole said. “I’m super happy to come back with a medal. It was kind of a disappointing last loss, but I’m glad we got sixth.”
View the full brackets here. View video interviews with Sun, Matheny, Narmi, Miller, Hartley and Cole below.