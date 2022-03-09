(Conception Junction) -- The leading scorer on KMAland Missouri's most dominant girls basketball team is the 2022 KMAland Missouri Girls Basketball Player of the Year: Platte Valley sophomore Maggie Collins.
Collins led the defending state champion with 15.7 points, 8.2 rebounds, 3.1 steals and 1.9 assists per game.
"We had to fill in some spots," Collins said about her season. "But we picked up where we left off. That was big for us."
Collins says the groundwork for her remarkable sophomore year was set in her freshman season.
"No freshman can expect to have the success we had last year," she said. "I couldn't have asked for a better freshman season. The seniors last year helped us feel comfortable in our skills and built us up."
While her freshman season went well, Collins feels she made strides in her sophomore season and grew her game.
"I like to think I improved in every aspect of the game," she said. "I owe that to my coaches and teammates. They pushed me and made me better myself. My coaches have made sure I've had fun, and I think that's a big part of basketball."
Collins found success in the paint this season.
"Our offense is based on the fact we have so many different players that can do so many different things," she said. "A lot of the time, we (the posts) get the credit."
Collins, Jaclyn Pappert, Brylie Angle, Aubrey Mattson and Sarah Langford have led Platte Valley to a 27-1 record and a spot in the Class 1 semifinals.
"I don't know about everyone else, but I've been relaxed, knowing I don't have to be perfect every night. Everyone else is there to step up and play a good game when someone else isn't having their best game."
Platte Valley rolled to an undefeated state championship season last year. Collins admits she and her team carried some added pressure into the season.
"There was pressure, but we tried our best to focus on our short goals," she said. "Focusing on those helped us not freak out about the big pictures."
Collins and her team aren't done with their story yet. Platte Valley faces Leeton, who they beat in last year's state championship game, in Friday's semifinal.
"We're enjoying our last win, but we'll be ready for them," Collins said. "I don't think we could be in a better spot than we are right now."
It was a remarkable year for Collins, and it has her excited for her junior and senior seasons.
"I'm hopeful I can keep improving, and our team can keep improving," she said.
Collins joins Maryville alum and current Kansas State standout Serena Sundell -- a two-time winner -- as KMAland Missouri Girls Player of the Year recipients.
Check out the full interview with Collins below.