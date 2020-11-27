(KMAland) -- Atlantic football’s seven-win, district championship season proved to be a bit of a surprise to many.
The Trojans lost KMAland A/1A/2A Offensive Player of the Year Tyler Moen — among other seniors — from last year and weren’t necessarily a favorite in Class 2A District 9.
“Every year we talk to our kids about when you lose really good players it gives opportunities for others to step up,” Atlantic head coach Mike McDermott said. “You might lose a really good running back, but that gives maybe a receiver or quarterback or — in our case — the entire defense a chance to shine.”
Atlantic’s seven wins proved to be the most since the 2002 team won 13 and a state championship. For their turnaround season, Coach McDermott is this year’s KMAland Coach of the Year.
Behind the success was one of the state’s best defenses. From September 18th through October 23rd, the Trojans didn’t allow a single point, posting five consecutive shutouts.
“We just played really good team defense,” McDermott said. “We don’t have a whole lot of superstars. Maybe Brendan Atkinson at middle linebacker and Bodie Johnson. It probably starts there and works its way out. A lot of guys stepped up and made it happen.”
The Trojans lost their opening game of the year to an outstanding Underwood team, but they followed with a solid win over Hawkeye Ten rival Kuemper Catholic and took down perennially successful Greene County the next week.
“We made some changes to some personnel as far as position-wise,” McDermott said. “The personnel was the same, but we moved a few guys and moved them around to different areas. That really got us going.”
While Atlantic was putting together their outstanding season, they were doing most of it on the road. Their first six games were played away from home with five true road games and a neutral site meeting with Clarinda, as their new facilities finished up.
“It might have helped being a weird year with the COVID issues,” McDermott said. “Everybody was experiencing different things. We kind of made that a thing we were going to do because we had to. We didn’t talk a whole lot about it, but it sure was nice to play at home at the end of the year.”
Atlantic won their home opener on October 9th over Red Oak and then posted a home playoff win two weeks later against Des Moines Christian. Eventually, they bowed out to West Marshall in the Class 2A Round of 16. However, the successes could prove to be key in the Trojans returning to their own perennial success.
“It’s a huge thing,” McDermott said. “It doesn’t happen unless you have some good players and some good coaches, and the coaches working towards a common goal. There’s supportive administration and from our school board and community. They made a change to our athletic facilities, and that’s helped us to get where we’re at.”
Listen to the complete interview with McDermott below.
PREVIOUS KMALAND COACH OF THE YEAR WINNERS
2019: Sean Birks, Audubon
2018: Jeremy Christiansen, Fremont-Mills (8-Player) & Darrell Frain, Riverside (11-Player)
2017: Donnie Sears, Sidney (8-Player) & Anthony Donahoo, Southwest Valley (11-Player)
2016: Jeremy Christiansen, Fremont-Mills (8-Player) & Cory Faust, Glenwood (11-Player)
2015: Kreg Lensch, Glidden-Ralston (8-Player) & Cory Faust, Glenwood (11-Player)
2014: Matt Straight, Logan-Magnolia
2013: Tom Petersen, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (8-Player) & Steve Shantz, Nodaway Valley (11-Player)