(Tarkio) -- The East Atchison football team is 7-0 for the third time in the past four seasons and looks to move to 8-0 on Friday.
The Missouri 8-Player No. 6 Wolves notched their most recent win last week with a dominant 50-0 win over Stewartsville-Osborn.
The stellar outing was what head coach Aaron Behrens wanted heading into a grueling two-game stretch to end the regular season.
"It was about as good as we looked all year," Behrens said. "It's a tough place to play, and that's an improved team. For us to come out with that much physicality was big."
East Atchison's shutout was their third of the year. It was also the fifth time they held their opponent to single digits.
"We adjusted a few things," Behrens said. "We've moved guys around and developed a deeper rotation on the defensive line. It's hard to not be very deep, but our rotation has grown. Hopefully, the deeper we play -- the more that helps us."
Charlie Litherbury leads East Atchison's defense with 92 tackles and 8.0 tackles for loss, while Colin Hedlund is responsible for 41 tackles and five sacks, and Weston Klosek has 42 tackles and four sacks.
Offensively, quarterback Blake Simmons runs the show. Simmons has thrown for 364 yards and seven scores while also rushing for 251 yards on 36 carries with 10 touchdowns.
Senior running back Jarrett Spinnato is the straw that stirs the drink for the Wolves with 818 yards and 17 touchdowns at 12.4 yards per carry.
Winning seasons have become par for the course for East Atchison. They've had six in a row and played in three consecutive district championship games.
It took some time, but the Wolves have become a perennial contender in Missouri 8-Player.
"We tried to simplify what we do," Behrens said. "The teams I saw having success were physical and good open-field tacklers. That translates when you get deeper into the playoffs. The last few senior classes have solidified our culture and helped the younger guys develop."
East Atchison faces another yearly contender this week: Stanberry.
This year's Stanberry squad comes in at 3-3. Junior running back Tucker Schieber leads Stanberry's ground attack with 897 yards and 16 touchdowns, while Gavin Cameron has added 622 yards and nine touchdowns.
"They're running their same scheme," Behrens said. "They're always going to be physical. Their size isn't as big as in years past, but they aren't scared of anything."
Stanberry and East Atchison have played some doozies, such as a thrilling Stanberry overtime win in a 2020 district final.
"They're always going to fight you," Behrens said. "We expect that from them. They don't make a lot of mistakes. It's a good challenge and a tough way to end the year."
Miscues have plagued East Atchison in prior meetings with Stanberry. Behrens hopes they can avoid those Friday.
"We have to be disciplined in our responsibilities with their option game," he said. "We know that when teams get out of their discipline, the option looks better. We have to bottle up their running backs."
Casey Martin has reports from East Atchison/Stanberry on Friday night as part of the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show.
