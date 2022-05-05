(Newport, Rhode Island) -- Former Southwest Valley standout Morgan Shuey is continuing to improve and progress with her Salve Regina basketball team.
On Thursday’s Upon Further Review, Shuey says her decision to attend the Newport, Rhode Island Division III school – some 1,380 miles away from home – is paying off every day.
“It’s been absolutely great,” she said. “I am so glad I made this decision. Salve was the first school I visited, and it’s been the best decision I’ve ever made. The relationships I’ve made, the memories I’ve made have been absolutely great. I couldn’t ask for anything more.”
In her third year at the school, Shuey averaged team-highs with 12.6 points, 4.2 assists and 2.3 steals per game this past year.
“I feel really good about it,” Shuey said. “I was recruited as a shooting guard, but this year I stepped in and took the position at point guard. I was really comfortable. I love passing. It’s my favorite thing to do, but I also found my groove shooting more. Coach wanted me to shoot more, and I felt comfortable in games.”
While Shuey has improved on her numbers, Salve Regina has improved in its success. The Seahawks went from four wins two years ago to 10 wins this past season.
“We moved up in the conference two places,” Shuey said. “We’re definitely still a young team, but we’re making moves that are positive and are really excited for the years to come.”
Shuey and the rest of her teammates have made this progression while basically going a full year without competing. Salve Regina played just one game in the 2020-21 season due to COVID-19.
“It was definitely just a growing year,” Shuey noted. “It was a unique experience. We practiced last year from October all the way until May, and we were just hoping to get some games in. We won (the one game we played), so we like to say we had an undefeated season.
“But it was a long year. You never knew when players were going to be out because they had a close contact or had to quarantine. Some days we were only practicing with five. It was a unique experience, but I think it helped us in growing this year as a team.”
Shuey, who is a captain on the team, has also been active off the court and in the classroom. She touts a 3.67 GPA in Healthcare Administration and has twice been named academic all-conference. Shuey is the Vice President of the Student Athletic Advisory Board and the University Representative to the Commonwealth Coast Conference Student Athletic Board.
On the court, Shuey hopes she can continue her individual and team progress in the coming years.
“We have really high expectations,” she said. “We feel like we can compete very well in the conference we’re in. We had some upsets this year with the second and third team in the conference. We’re really excited about where we can go and how we’re going to get there.”
Listen to much more with Shuey from Thursday’s UFR below.