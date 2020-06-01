(Corning) -- A youthful Southwest Valley squad is set to begin the Josh Lucken era when practices start this afternoon.
The Timberwolves have a lot of questions yet to be answered about their team, but the communities of Villisca and Corning are ready for a baseball season.
"I think there's a lot of excitement between both communities," Lucken said. "We started throwing in January. All those kids put in the work from January to March and are really excited the work they put in isn't going to go to waste, and they'll be able to use that work."
Lucken comes to Southwest Valley from Sioux City, where he recently served as a freshman/junior varsity coach at Sioux City East. His recent experiences at the lower levels have led him to a focus on development.
"I want to build winning at our lower-level programs," Lucken said. "So our kids can get used to that feeling of winning at our program."
When it comes to philosophy, Lucken prefers to stray away from traditional baseball approaches and favor analytics instead.
"We're going to be looking for quality at-bats," Lucken said. "I want to make the game of baseball a little bit more complex than what our kids are probably used to."
Lucken inherits a Southwest Valley squad that finished 8-12 last season. The Timberwolves graduate four of their top five hitters.
Tyler Pearson (.339/.435/.424), Brendan Knapp (.283/.411/.350) and Blake Thomas are among their top returning hitters. Dominic Nicolas, Brendan Pearson and Kade Hutchings were also contributors last season and figure to do the same this season.
Knapp is the top returning pitcher. He appeared in six games, made one start and posted a 1-0 record with a 1.85 ERA and eight strikeouts. Hutchings and Tristan Cline also saw time on the bump this year.
"We have a little bit of time to evaluate before we get into games," Lucken said. "I'm kind of going in with a fresh mindset. Everything's a brand new slate. We're really going to have to bust our butts off in practice."
Coach Lucken is more worried about his team improving every day than he is setting direct goals.
"I don't want to be the same team day one that we are when we are playing in substate rounds," he said. "I really want us to improve as a team and build a positive culture. I know culture doesn't just happen in a year, but my goal is to build positive connections with my team and hopefully make us competitive."
The Timberwolves are slated to open their season June 15th at Bedford. The complete interview with Coach Lucken can be viewed below.