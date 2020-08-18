(Corning) -- Southwest Valley football has never lost the first game of the season. They will look for an eighth consecutive 1-0 start Friday night when they take on Nodaway Valley on KMA-FM 99.1.
The Timberwolves have been hard at it the past few weeks with camps and practices, and are thankful for the opportunity.
"Blessed is the word I would use," Coach Anthony Donahoo said. "The kids have been hard at it. Minus all the uncertainty, it's really been like a normal season. Our guys are starting to get the offense and defense. They're just itching to hit somebody else."
Coaches were not allowed to have any contact with players until July 1st due to a moratorium that was placed during the baseball season. While that hurdle might have put many schools behind the eight-ball, the Timberwolves return the majority of their production from last year, so Donahoo doesn't feel it impacted them the way it might have other programs.
"This year feels good," he said. "We've got a lot of guys coming back on both sides of the ball. We've also got some young guys that have already started pushing. This is one of those years you enjoy as a coach because you can kinda sit back and look at the fruits of what we put in."
The Timberwolves finished 3-6 last season. They started 3-2, but the young team ran into some bumps dropping games to St. Albert, Earlham, AHSTW and Riverside to close the season. However, Coach Donahoo views last year's tough end to the season as nothing but a positive due to the experience his young team garnered.
"Unfortunately, we had to play some freshmen and sophomores, but now those freshman and sophomores have turned into sophomores and juniors," he said. "We are in a good spot with our key positions."
Senior Tallen Myers will figure to be the anchor of the Timberwolves' line, both offensively and defensively. Myers posted 67 tackles last year, including seven for a loss.
"We always rely on Tallen," Donahoo said. "He's always somebody that demands a lot of attention."
Offensively, quarterback Brendan Knapp will lead the way. The junior tossed for 585 yards last season while adding 748 with his legs and found the end-zone 14 times.
"He's a kid that could turn around and be a 1,000-yard passer/1000-yard rusher this year," Donahoo said.
The Timberwolves are also expecting to see increased production from running backs Hunter Crill and Blaine Venteicher, as well as receiver Blake Thomas.
As usual with a Southwest Valley team, defense will be their bread and butter, paced by Tallen Myers, his younger brother Cade and Tucker TePoel, who are the top three returning tacklers for the T-Wolves. The secondary was opportunistic last year, too, hauling in nine interceptions with Thomas and Knapp snatching three apiece while Crill and Cade Myers also found ways to create turnovers.
"We're just going to continue to play hard-nosed football and keep it fast for our kids to be able to play," Donahoo said of his defense.
The offense looks to be improved and the defense is always their focal point at Southwest Valley, so where does Coach Donahoo want to see his team improve?
"We've got to finish on the offensive side of the ball," he said. "We had drives get stalled out. Those are the things you just do against great teams if you want to be great. We've just got to be a little bit more mature about what we want to do."
While the high school football season doesn't begin for most teams until August 28th, the Timberwolves were able to take advantage of a gap in Nodaway Valley's schedule and will face their Pride of Iowa Conference foe Friday night in just one of three Week 0 games in the state.
The Timberwolves have beat Nodaway Valley each of the last four years, but those were all under different coaches. Friday night will mark the first game of the Duane Matthess era at Nodaway Valley. Matthess takes over after a stint at Clarke. The Wolverines were one of KMAland's most explosive offenses last year, but Matthess's style is more run-heavy, which could lead to a balanced, and potentially dangerous offense.
"They're going to run the ball, we know that," Donahoo said. "But we also have to make sure we man-up on the edge. Nodaway Valley's a tough team. I know that's a team that's hungry and ready. Our boys are going to have to get up if we want to come out with a win."
Trevor Maeder and Austin McNorton will be in Corning Friday night with the call of Nodaway Valley/Southwest Valley on KMA-FM 99.1 at around 7 p.m. The complete interview with Coach Donahoo can be heard below.