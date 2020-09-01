(Corning) -- In a season shrouded with uncertainty, the Southwest Valley volleyball squad ensured that their trio of seniors would pick up a win on Senior Night courtesy of a three-set sweep of Central Decatur (25-7, 25-11, 25-23) Tuesday on the KMAX-Stream.
"I thought we did a nice job," Coach Lindsay Wetzel said. "Especially in the first two sets."
"Tonight we really came together as a team," senior Marah Larsen said.
The Timberwolves started fast, racing out to a 13-0 start in the first set. The T-Wolves were just 24-hours removed from a loss against Creston, which was aided by a sluggish start, and led to an emphasis on not doing the same.
"We really want to jump out and get the lead tonight," Wetzel said.
The T-Wolves cruised to a victory in the first set, 25-7. They duplicated their dominance again in the second set with a 25-11 victory. However, the third set was not as easy.
Southwest Valley appeared to be in control with a 14-5 lead, but Central Decatur muscled a 13-2 run to take an 18-16 lead. Southwest Valley then battled back and eventually took a decisive 21-20 lead behind a kill from junior Kyli Aldrich en route to the 25-23 victory that secured the match.
The Timberwolves' success was paced by a pair of Larsens. Marah Larsen posted a team-high seven kills while Sam Larsen led the team in aces with four. The Timberwolves had 13 aces as a team. Aldrich added five kills while Tonna Damewood also contributed three. Setter Isabelle Inman posted 15 assists.
Inman's presence rang key for the Timberwolves Tuesday night, especially while they still find their identity after the graduation of many key contributors from last year's Pride of Iowa Conference championship team.
"Your setter runs the show," Wetzel said of Inman. "She has great court awareness. She knows her hitters."
Inman, Larsen and Damewood were the three seniors for Southwest Valley that played a hand in the Senior Night victory.
"They've put a lot of time and effort into the sport of volleyball," Wetzel said. "Glad we got to have a Senior Night."
Central Decatur was led in the defeat by seven kills from Malloree Horn. The Cardinals fall to 2-3 on the season and return to action Thursday in a triangular with Clarke and Centerville in Osceola.
Southwest Valley improves to 2-0 on the season. They will now shift their focus to a contest with Maryville next Tuesday.
"We've been trying to play every game like it could be our last because we don't know when that may be," Wetzel said.
Complete interviews with Marah Larsen and Coach Wetzel can be viewed below.