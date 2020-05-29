(Corning) -- Southwest Valley has released their baseball and softball schedules for the 2020 season.
Both teams will open the season on June 15th. Baseball will travel to Bedford while softball will host Stanton.
Home baseball games include Mount Ayr, Central Decatur, Nodaway Valley, Bedford, Southeast Warren and Panorama. They will travel to Clarinda, Mount Ayr, Martensdale-St. Marys, Lenox, East Union and Stanton. The Timberwolves will also play a neutral site game in Fort Dodge against Southeast Valley.
Softball will host Mount Ayr, Central Decatur, Nodaway Valley, Bedford, Southeast Warren, Griswold, Sidney and CAM, and travel to Fremont-Mills, Martensdale-St. Marys, Lenox, East Union and Clarinda.
