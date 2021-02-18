(Avoca) -- AHSTW nabbed their 20th win on Thursday night, posting a 65-44 victory over Clarinda in a Class 2A district semifinal on KMA-FM 99.1.
CLICK HERE TO PURCHASE GAME CDS
The Vikings (20-2) had four players in double figures, led by Brayden Lund’s 22 points, seven rebounds, three assists and two blocks.
“My teammates were giving me looks and just moving the ball around,” Lund said. “It was working good for us.”
Lund was joined in double figures by Raydden Grobe (16 points, 7 rebounds, 5 assists), Kyle Sternberg (12 points) and Cole Scheffler (11 points).
While the offense was humming, the defensive intensity led to 11 steals, 15 forced turnovers and countless deflections.
“We pressured the ball and were smart with our angles,” Coach G.G. Harris told KMA Sports. “The majority of the time our rotations were solid. We forced tough shots, and we just kept on playing.”
The high level performance for AHSTW was not as rare as a blowout loss for Clarinda (10-11) this season. The Cardinals’ previous 10 losses were by an average of 5.6 per game, and the 21-point defeat on Thursday was their largest of the season.
“This was one of our more consistent nights, especially that first half,” Harris said. “We did not let up on the defensive side. We were able to get out and were able to adjust on the fly. Guys ended up in different positions and matched up. The guys stayed with the system and took care of business.”
“We just played good, high intensity basketball,” Scheffler added. “Coach always preaches boxing out, and we did that pretty well tonight.”
The Vikings used a 7-0 run late in the first period to take control of the game and then outscored Clarinda 39-18 in the second and third frames.
“We’ve had some good performances this year,” Lund said, “but this is up there. Just us playing together on both ends of the floor. We had some fun and played together.”
Clarinda’s Drew Brown posted a team-high 17 points with 10 rebounds while Michael Shull had 10 points and four rebounds. Shull is one of just two seniors, along with Edgar Rodriguez, on this year’s roster.
AHSTW will advance to a district final on Tuesday night in Council Bluffs at Abraham Lincoln High School against their Western Iowa Conference co-champion Treynor. The Vikings won at Treynor on December 15th, 76-73, while Treynor returned the favor in Avoca on February 1st, 68-64.
“It’ll be high level basketball,” Harris said. “A great atmosphere. We’ll just go out and play hard and see what happens.”
View complete video interviews with Coach Harris, Lund and Scheffler below.