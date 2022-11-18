(KMAland) -- It's a new and exciting time for high school wrestling in Iowa. The 2022 season marks the first year girls wrestling is a sanctioned sport by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union. Numerous KMAland schools are ready to attack the inaugural season.
Tiffany South is the head coach of SWAT -- the combination of Southwest Valley, Atlantic, Griswold, Nodaway Valley and CAM. South, a long-time contributor to wrestling, is among those eager for the new era.
"It's been a team effort," South said about the early adventures of the new wrestling team. "But it's come together rather smoothly. There have been a few hiccups, but we have an amazing support staff. We have girls with experience and girls that have never wrestled before. The girls with experience are coming alongside our wrestlers with little experience and creating an amazing network."
For South, wrestling is in her family's bloodline. Her brother, Garrett, was a state champion during his days in CAM.
"It's my first job as a head coach," South said. "I'm so excited for these girls and this program. We're making history together. I hope they take pride in everything they do, showcase their skills and take this sport forward."
The Valkyries have no shortage of talent, led by Southwest Valley star Adyson Lundquist.
The Sioux Falls commit was a three-time state medalist at the IWCOA Girls State Tournament. Lundquist should be a championship contender this season.
Aside from Lundquist, Ellen Gerlock, Jazz Christensen, Grace Britten, Mia South, Evy Marlin, Cadence Kinzie, Nadia South, Loralye Yenzer and Stella Beattie are also in the lineup.
"We have a full lineup," South said. "We have some contenders. It's going to be amazing."
With a full and talented lineup, South isn't shy about their goals.
"Is a state championship too far out?" South asked. "I think we're going to be a contender with the people we have. I had them set their goals and their goals are close to mine -- win championships, go to state and take state championships."
Click below to hear the full interview with Coach South.