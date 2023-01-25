(Massena) -- A talented SWAT wrestling team is ready to punch some tickets to the first-ever Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union State Wrestling Tournament.
The first season for the wrestling co-op of Southwest Valley, CAM, Griswold, Nodaway Valley and Atlantic has been a success under head coach Tiffany South.
"My girls have exceeded any expectation I could have ever set for them," South said. "It's been an amazing experience to watch them grow and become a tight-knit group. All of the success they've had is amazing. I'm excited for them. I think they're excited as well. They're going to do great."
The Valkyries were ranked No. 9 in IAWrestle's latest team rankings.
"There was a lot of craziness in the first year," South said. "But we came together and kept the season flowing as well as we possibly can. I couldn't have asked for a better first year."
Senior Adyson Lundquist leads the lineup. Lundquist was a three-state medalist at the Iowa Wrestling Coaches & Officials Association's Girls State Tournament. The Sioux Falls commit has a 30-1 record and is ranked No. 3 at 110 lbs by IAWrestle.
"She's worked as a wrestler for years," South said. "She's been a force to be reckoned with on the mat. Her technique is on point. She works hard and strives to be the best wrestler out there."
Lundquist is far from the Valkyries' only standout. Nodaway Valley student Grace Britten has a 36-0 record and is ranked No. 5 by IAWrestle at 170 pounds.
"She has been fantastic," South said. "She's calm, cool and collected on the mat. She does her moves and doesn't think twice about it. It's been awesome watching her become a big-name wrestler. She's going to do amazing things in the next couple of weeks."
Jazz Christian is 19-9 at 100 pounds, Haley Armstrong has a 23-3 record and is ranked No. 6 at 235 pounds. Evy Marlin (130) is 18-4, Mia South (140) is 25-10 and Ellen Gerlock (190) is 26-4.
The Valkyries head to Sioux City for this weekend's regional tournament. The top four wrestlers from each bracket will advance to next week's state tournament -- the first sanctioned by the IGHSAU -- in Coralville.
"There's a lot of pressure that goes with that," South said. "It's a first. We've exceeded every expectation I set for them. Now it's about going out there and having fun. No matter how things turn out, we're proud of them and how far they've come. I think we're going to push quite a few through to the state tournament."
Trevor Maeder (@TrevMaeder96) will have reports from Friday's regional action in Sioux City. Click below to hear the full interview with Coach South.