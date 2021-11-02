1998-99 SWCC Men's Basketball Team
Photo: SWCC Athletics

(Creston) -- Southwestern Community College has announced their inductees for its upcoming Athletic Hall of Fame Ceremony. 

The inductees are long-time coach -- the late Bill Taylor -- and his 1998-1999 men's basketball team.

Taylor served in numerous roles at SWCC, particularly as an assistant and head men's basketball coach. Taylor compiled a 134-62 record during his coaching tenure. 

The 1998-99 team was the first in program history to qualify for the NJCAA DII National Tournament, where they finished seventh after a 25-11 campaign. 

The ceremony takes place on Friday, December 3rd at the SWCC Student Center. 

