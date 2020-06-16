(Creston) -- Southwestern Community College in Creston has been plenty busy with coaching changes and other additions over the last several days.
Head volleyball coach Shaela Camp announced the addition of Florida native Kelsea Pitts to the 2020-21 roster. View the complete release linked here.
In addition, the volleyball program announced longtime member of the SWCC athletic department Tracey Evans will be an assistant coach this fall. View the release here.
SWCC baseball also announced the addition of Beau Rabedeaux as an assistant coach. View the release linked here.
SWCC softball has announced some changes to its coaching staff. Mallory McArtor will shift to a voluntary-assistant role with the Spartans while former Abilene Christian softball player Casey-May Huff will be a full-time assistant. View the release here.
And SWCC finalized positions with their track and field and cross country programs. Scott Vicker is the new director of cross country and track and field while Greenfield native Jackson Shantz is joining the staff as an assistant. View the complete release linked here.