SWCC Grad Assistant

(Creston) -- Southwestern Community College has announced Jake Brewer as a graduate assistant for the Spartans' upcoming baseball season. 

In a release, Brewer said, "The graduate assistant baseball coaching job at Southwestern Community College is the perfect fit for me to grow on and off the field."

Brewer is a graduate of Monmouth College. He comes to Creston with a variety of coaching experience in his backpocket from various baseball programs. 

Brewer will serve under SWCC head coach Jordan Camp. 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.