(Creston) -- Southwestern Community College has announced Jake Brewer as a graduate assistant for the Spartans' upcoming baseball season.
In a release, Brewer said, "The graduate assistant baseball coaching job at Southwestern Community College is the perfect fit for me to grow on and off the field."
Brewer is a graduate of Monmouth College. He comes to Creston with a variety of coaching experience in his backpocket from various baseball programs.
Brewer will serve under SWCC head coach Jordan Camp.