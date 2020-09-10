(KMAland) -- Southwestern Community College is ranked No. 9 in the first USTFCCCA National Coaches Cross Country Poll.
Iowa Central leads the poll after finishing in third place last season.
View the complete release from the USTFCCCA linked here.
Updated: September 10, 2020 @ 7:05 pm
