(Creston) -- Southwestern sophomore and CAM alum Molly Venteicher has qualified for the NJCAA Indoor National Championships and was named the ICCAC Women’s Indoor Track & Field Athlete of the Week.
Venteicher had a massive performance at the Dutch Athletic Classic over the weekend, posting a national-qualifying toss in the weight throw and leads the event nationally with a new school-record toss of 15.53 meters.
View the complete release from SWCC athletics linked here and from the ICCAC linked here.