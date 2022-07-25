Southwestern Community College

(Creston) -- Southwestern Community College head women’s basketball coach Bryan Austin has resigned his position.

Austin took over the program in May 2018 and went 43-69 at SWCC.

View the complete release from SWCC athletics linked here

