(Creston) -- Southwestern Community College head women’s basketball coach Bryan Austin has resigned his position.
Austin took over the program in May 2018 and went 43-69 at SWCC.
View the complete release from SWCC athletics linked here.
Updated: July 25, 2022 @ 5:35 pm
