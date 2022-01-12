(Creston) -- Southwestern Community College guard Alyssa Morris was named the NJCAA Division II Women's Basketball Player of the Week on Wednesday.
Morris earned this honor after averaging 29.5 points per game and shooting 60% from deep last week.
The Odessa, Missouri native posted 25 points on 9-of-15 shooting with three 3-pointers while also grabbing 11 rebounds in a win over over Southeastern Community College on Wednesday, followed by a 34-point, 10 rebound output on 12-of-18 shooting on Saturday in a win over DMACC.
Morris averages 20.4 for the Spartans.