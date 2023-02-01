(Creston) -- Southwestern Community College standout and CAM alum Molly Venteicher continues to pick up honors.
Venteicher was again named the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference Athlete of the Week for Women’s Indoor Track & Field.
Venteicher set a new personal best in the weight throw with a toss of 15.9 meters (52’ 2”). It was good for a win at the Grinnell Invitational. Additionally, she also won the shot put with a toss of 12.83 meters.
View the complete release from SWCC athletics linked here.