(KMAland) -- A familiar name to KMAland was a presence during the baseball portion of the Tokyo Olympics.
Kevin Sweeney, the son of former Atlantic and Shenandoah administrator Bob Sweeney, umpired in his first Olympics this year. And he recently spoke with KMA Sports about the opportunity.
"It was an absolutely great experience," he said. "It was a once in a lifetime opportunity and a first-class operation from top to bottom. Just a great experience."
Sweeney's umpiring career has taken him all over the world. He began in 1998, umping Pioneer League contests. Then he worked in the Northwest, California, Eastern League and Spring League before taking a hiatus to pursue a career with Hyatt Regency. When he returned to calling balls and strikes, it was on the international scene.
"In 2012, I went to South Korea and worked the 18U championships," he said. "That got me started with the international flavor, and I've been doing that ever since."
His dream of umpiring Olympic baseball looked grim when its presence was in peril after the 2008 Olympics in Beijing. However, America's pastime returned to the international contest in 2021.
"My ultimate goal was to be able to work it," he said. "I did well there and continued to work college baseball throughout the season. In 2018, I went to South America to work the 23U championships and was honored with the 2018 International Umpire of the Year. In 2019, I went to Italy and worked the Olympic qualifier. At the end of 2019, I got selected to work at the Olympics."
COVID delayed the Olympics, but Sweeney still got the call, one he dreamed of getting from Major League Baseball but never received.
"I grew up in small-town Iowa," he said. "If you set your mind to it, you can make it happen. My ultimate goal was to make it to the big leagues, and that didn't happen. But there are other goals. Very few people have worked the Olympics, so it was overwhelming and a great honor."
The logistics of any Olympics can cause headaches, let alone Olympics held during a global pandemic.
"It was a long wait," Sweeney said about the delay. "They wanted to make it happen as well, and I had a strong feeling it was going to happen. If they would have had fans, those venues would have sold out, but they had to take the right safety precautions."
Sweeney says his experience with college baseball last season prepared him for the weird scenario of umpiring a game without fans.
"I got used to it with college baseball," he said. "It wasn't a big adjustment. When there are no fans, you can hear everything. But they did a good job in Tokyo of putting in crowd noise. It wasn't as quiet as I thought it was going to be."
Sweeney was not allowed to work the plate of games involving the United States, but he did serve as home plate umpire for the Bronze medal game between the Dominican Republic and South Korea.
"That was a big honor," he said. "I was humbled to work it."
The 2024 Paris Olympics will not feature baseball, but a return to the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles is likely.
"I'm hoping that 2028 and beyond, it will be in the Olympics for a long time to come," Sweeney said.
Click below to hear the full interview with Sweeney.