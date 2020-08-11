(KMAland) -- The Southwest Iowa Shockers placed fifth at the 14U AA USSSA State Tournament in Des Moines this past weekend.
The team, based out of Shenandoah, played two pool play games, picking up 16-10 and 12-4 wins over Iowa Prospects and Boone Knuckleheads, respectively.
From there the Shockers advanced to the Gold bracket where they won their first game over the Johnston Stingers by a 6-3 score. They followed with losses to the Urbandale Knights and Ankeny Midwest Pride — the top two finishing teams in the tournament.
Members of the team are Brody Cullin, Hunter Dukes, Alex Erikson, Bradlee Grantz, Zach Hawley, Gage Herron, Ozey Hurst, Owen Laughlin, Cole Scamman, Jade Spangler and Seth Zwickel. Coaches are Kyle Cullin, Travis Herron, Cory Scamman and Chris Spangler.