(Auburn) -- Auburn senior Carlee Curttright made the switch from volleyball to golf just before her junior year. Since that move, she’s come far enough to earn a chance to golf collegiately with Peru State.
“I’ve enjoyed these last two years and realized I didn’t want to stop playing competitively,” Curttright told KMA Sports on Monday’s Upon Further Review.
Curttright says she started looking into Peru State for their education program, but the more she talked with the Bobcat golf team she realized that was also something she wanted to continue.
“I feel there is more I can develop and learn in the next four years,” she said. “I got to sit down with the Peru State golfers, and they really just made me feel welcomed.”
Curttright’s recruiting process was solely focused on Peru State due to a number of factors, including the education program.
“There was a college fair on campus in October that my school went to,” Curttright said. “I talked to the student recruiters and started thinking about becoming a Bobcat. I felt very welcomed and can’t wait to meet the entire education faculty.”
With the decision finalized, Curttright reflected on the decision she made two years ago to step away from volleyball and take a chance with golf, which is played in the fall for Nebraska girls.
“I’d played volleyball from around fourth grade to sophomore year and decided I wanted a change,” she said. “I loved playing golf and decided I wanted to move on to the next journey. I’m so excited to have this opportunity (at Peru State), and I can’t wait to see where the next four years will take me.
Listen to much more with Curttright in the full interview below.