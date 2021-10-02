IAWrestle
Photo: IAWrestle

(Sioux City) -- Many KMAland wrestlers competed at IAWrestle's Night of Conflict on Saturday. 

In girls action, Southwest Valley's Ady Lundquist picked up a win, snagging a 6-2 decision over Nebraska's Brisa Figueroa. Underwood's Molly Allen also participated, losing in sudden victory. Creston's Savannah Sistad, Martensdale-St. Marys Josephine Wearmouth and Abraham Lincoln's Hannah Davis also competed, but suffered losses. 

On the boys side, Logan-Magnolia's Wyatt Reisz and Sergeant Bluff-Luton's Ty Koedam were winners. 

View full results here. 

