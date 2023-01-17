(Syracuse) -- Syracuse boys basketball is finding ways to win, and they’ve already bettered last season’s win total through 11 games.
The Rockets (6-5), which finished 4-20 a year ago, have a solid mix of senior leadership and youthful contributors under head coach Adam Stotz.
“I feel really good about where we’re at,” Coach Stotz told KMA Sports. “We’re at that time of the season where it’s kind of a grind. Practices, sometimes you’ve got to keep them a little shorter and go hard in that short amount of time, but right now we’re feeling good.”
The Rockets have found some of their best success recently, winning three of their past four games, including a couple road wins over Louisville and Arlington in their last two times out.
“In practice, we work on all kinds of situations,” Stotz said. “This year, I kind of put it more on the seniors to lead that. Here’s the situation, what are we running and what are we doing? Putting a lot of ownership on the seniors because they’re out there doing it. I can’t hold their hand all the time, and they’ve been really good about that.”
Stotz says seniors Robert Shanks and Sawyer Brammier have been big leaders for the Rockets this season, helping guide freshmen Will Janssen and Max Parde. Senior Logan Zoller and sophomore Cash Vollertsen have also been vital to the success, says Stotz. Seniors Gabe Dilley and Jase Voorhees, sophomore Isaac Hestermann and freshman Elliot Harden are also on this year’s roster.
“(Shanks) kind of leads everyone,” Stotz added. “The first couple weeks, he struggled to score, but we kind of talked to him about that and wanted him to assert himself a little bit more. He’s kind of our driver, our vocal loader, both on and off the floor.
“(Brammier) is our point guard and runs the show for us. Often times, he’s guarding their point guard or any of their guards, and as of late, he’s even had to guard some posts. We’re moving him around because he’s athletic, and we can have him guard some bigs at times. He’s kind of doing a little bit of everything for us, defensively.”
As for the freshmen, Janssen and Parde have moved into the starting lineup of late and have been thrown into the fire.
“Will is kind of our shooter,” Stotz said. “We feel really good about him. He’s shooting it from anywhere. Any shot that he shoots for us is a good shot. (Max) is going to be the next Robert Shanks. He’s really good vocally, goes and gets on the offensive glass for us. I can put him on their best post player, and he’ll be fine there.”
Syracuse returns to action later Tuesday when they host Plattsmouth. They also have a tough test on Friday at home against Ashland-Greenwood before beginning the Nebraska Capitol Conference Tournament next week.
“We talk about fighting, scrapping, clawing for everything,” Stotz said. “I think it’s going to be a lot of that. We aren’t the most talented team when we step on the floor, but we’re going to fight you and scrap for everything. Dive on the floor.
“We just want to keep getting better. You always talk about making this practice our best practice and stuff like that. That’s the biggest thing during this grind, trying to just get better every day, and then when subdistrict rolls around we’ll be at our best.”
Listen to the full interview with Coach Stotz linked below.