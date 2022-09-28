(Syracuse) -- The Syracuse football turnaround has continued past the halfway mark of the season. The Rockets, which went 0-9 in 2021, are now 4-1 overall and 1-0 in Class C1 District 2 following a 30-8 win over Falls City.
“We were penalized a lot in that game,” Coach Dave Purdham told KMA Sports. “The kids just kept fighting. We had an 85-yard touchdown pass called back on a holding call, and in the past, maybe that could have put the air out of our sails. But we kept on fighting and went down and scored on that drive. We’re having perseverance and taking care of things we can control. We can’t control the calls we’re getting, but we can control the attitude and effort on the field.”
The fourth win of the season moves them one away from one of the more unlikely winning seasons in the area. The Rockets were winless in 2021, and they’ve quickly come back with an impressive average win margin of 25.
“I’ve said it before, but our senior class is really our leaders on the field,” Purdham said. “They’ve stepped up our practice regimen and getting after it in practice, making sure every rep is important. Getting those young guys in there and having some extra guys to put on our scout defense and scout offense to help prepare our guys have been big. Our depth is pretty key for us this year, making sure we have several guys that can rep those positions in case we have some injuries, or we’re gassed and need a play or two to get somebody else in there. We don’t really drop off there, and it helps.”
The Rockets have relied on a strong running game this season, including 112 yards and a touchdown from Elliott Kuhr and 89 from Cy Peterson during Friday’s win over Falls City.
Syracuse hopes to continue that success this week when they play host to a Raymond Central team with a deceiving 1-4 record. The Mustangs dropped a tight district opener with Auburn last week and also have a one-point loss to a solid Wayne unit.
“(Raymond Central) has been in a couple tight games,” Purdham said. “They have been in some good games with some good football teams. Trying to slow their speed on the outside and the perimeter is going to be pretty tough for us, but we’re going to prep and be ready to go to stop all the different formations and plays that we’re going to see this week.”
Raymond Central has used a two-quarterback scheme to throw for 1,026 yards. Senior Rylan Stover and freshman Wyatt Jelinek have 516 and 510 yards, respectively, and four touchdowns each through the air.
“They’re kind of unpredictable,” Purdham said. “They’ll shift some guys around and make you think you’re going one way, and then they will counter back the other way. We just need to make sure we rep all the plays and scout them really tough.”
As if preparing for a tough Raymond Central team isn’t enough, Coach Purdham says this week is Homecoming in Syracuse.
“You’ve got that distraction, so we have to make sure to keep things consistent,” he said. “We’re going to keep things really tidy and make sure we get everything ready to go. We’re not going to have any early practices, so our routine should be regular. We need to make sure we have fun for Homecoming, but also make sure that when it’s game time that’s all we’re focused on.”
Truman Wood will have reports from Raymond Central/Syracuse this Friday evening. Listen to all of the Week 6 coverage on AM 960 and FM 99.1 from 6:20 to midnight.
Hear the full interview with Wood below.