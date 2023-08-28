(Syracuse) -- Syracuse football opened the 2023 season on the right foot last week, raising the confidence level of Coach Joe Pavlik's squad.
The Rockets notched a 44-26 win over Louisville Friday night -- Pavlik's first victory as head coach.
"You never know what's going to happen in that first game," Pavlik said. "We made a few mistakes, but we held onto the football and played dominant defense. The nerves went out the window after the first snap. I was proud of them."
The Rockets' 1-0 start comes after a 5-4 outing last year. Their 2022 season was a five-win improvement from 2021's 0-9 campaign.
"They've bought into the culture change," Pavlik said. "You can tell our confidence is riding high. This is a huge confidence builder for us. I think we're going to continue to build confidence going forward."
Sophomore quarterback Will Janssen led the Rockets' offense in the win over Louisville.
"We didn't throw the ball a ton, but we threw the ball well," Pavlik said. "I've been hard on (Janssen) him when it comes to making reads. He made his reads and threw the ball with confidence."
Cy Petersen had a big game on the ground with 174 yards rushing and two touchdowns.
"We packed the box and tried to out-tough them," Pavlik said. "We struggled a bit in the first half. But our linemen got made in the second half, dominated and wore down Louisville."
Friday was a best-case scenario for the Rockets: they got a win and found things to improve on. This week's areas of emphasis are on the offensive line, where Coach Pavlik likes what his team did in the second half but wants to see more consistency.
"We have to maintain our blocks up front," he said. "Our guys went to the right places, but we got out-toughed in the first half. We have to continue to maintain our blocks because it might eventually come back to bite us."
Syracuse looks to move to 2-0 Friday night when they face Concordia. Concordia opened its season with a 19-13 loss to Schuyler last week.
"They're a tough team," Pavlik said. "Last year, they spread it out, but they have a new offensive coordinator from Fort Calhoun. They're going to try to out-tough us. These are the games I get excited about because we're going to find out who’s tougher. I'm excited to play them and get a good test for our defensive line, linebackers and guys up front."
Sustaining drives is paramount to Syracuse's success.
"It will be won on third down," Pavlik said. "We want third and short. If we can convert, we will win the football game."
Check out all KMA Sports' Week 2 coverage from 6:20 to midnight on KMA 960, FM 99.1 or streaming online at kmaland.com.
Listen to the full interview with Coach Pavlik below.