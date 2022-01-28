(Syracuse) -- As the calendar approaches February, the Syracuse girls basketball team has found a rhythm and appears to be peaking at just the right time.
The Rockets (13-3) have rattled off seven consecutive wins and recently joined the Omaha World-Herald's Class C-1 state rankings at No. 10.
"We've taken advantage of staying healthy the last two weeks," said Coach Andrew Pryor. "It's allowed us to build our momentum together and figure some things out as an entire group."
Coach Pryor's team has not lost since December 29th.
"We encountered a tough stretch before and during the holiday break," he said. "We lost three games, but I thought we learned a lot of valuable lessons about ourselves and our team."
Coach Pryor feels his team's early-season woes have helped his team gel lately.
"We worked through some things, and I think we are doing a much better job collectively. That's been a big strength in January. We haven't played perfectly, but we've played good enough basketball. We've overcome adversity. That's the biggest thing."
The Rockets have wins over Falls City, Fort Calhoun, Johnson County Central, Raymond Central, Nebraska City, Freeman, Wilber-Clatonia, Louisville, Milford, Plattsmouth, Ashland-Greenwood (twice) and Arlington.
Their three losses have been to valiant foes, falling to Lincoln Lutheran, Elmwood-Murdock and Falls City Sacred Heart. Those three teams are a combined 47-6. Coach Pryor feels his team learned a lot from those defeats.
"We learned a lot about ourselves offensively," he said. "Those teams thrive on good defense, and they shut us down for the most part. We learned a lot about how we need to flow offensively and take advantage of any opportunities to score. I think we were passing up opportunities. We learned a lot about not being hesitant and being more aggressive."
Lilly Vollertsen is a returning first-team All-NCC choice for the Rockets and has led the way this season while Klayre Roberts, Delainey Cast, Kadyn Sisco, Kaylee Bures, Lindsey Moss and Cassidy Roberts have stepped up.
"They all bring a strength," Pryor said. "They know what the coaches expect from them and know what they need to do."
Pryor feels his team's best basketball might be yet to come.
"I wouldn't say we are playing our best basketball yet," he said. "We still have a lot of games in a short amount of time. I want us to take advantage of every opportunity to build that momentum and keep progressing as a team."
The Rockets face Yutan on Saturday in the finals of the Nebraska Capitol Conference Tournament.
Check out the full interview with Coach Pryor.