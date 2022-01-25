(KMAland) -- Syracuse is into the latest state girls basketball rankings released by the Omaha World-Herald
The Rockets (11-3) come in at No. 10 in Class C-1. Elmwood-Murdock (13-2) is still No. 1 in Class D-1 while Johnson-Brock moved up one spot to No. 6 in Class D-1.
Falls City Sacred Heart (14-3) is still the top team in D-2 while Sterling (12-4) is sixth.
View the full rankings here and list of ranked KMAland teams below.
Class C-1
10. Syracuse (NR)
Class D-1
1. Elmwood-Murdock (same)
6. Johnson-Brock (up 1)
Class D-2
1. Falls City Sacred Heart (same)
6. Sterling (up 1)