Syracuse Rockets

(KMAland) -- Syracuse is into the latest state girls basketball rankings released by the Omaha World-Herald

The Rockets (11-3) come in at No. 10 in Class C-1. Elmwood-Murdock (13-2) is still No. 1 in Class D-1 while Johnson-Brock moved up one spot to No. 6 in Class D-1. 

Falls City Sacred Heart (14-3) is still the top team in D-2 while Sterling (12-4) is sixth. 

View the full rankings here and list of ranked KMAland teams below.

Class C-1

10. Syracuse (NR) 

Class D-1

1. Elmwood-Murdock (same)

6. Johnson-Brock (up 1)

Class D-2

1. Falls City Sacred Heart (same) 

6. Sterling (up 1) 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.