(Syracuse) -- Syracuse football's remarkable turnaround campaign likely comes to a close on Friday night when the Rockets face Lincoln Christian.
Barring a lot of help, the Rockets (5-3) will end the season on the outside of the Class C1 playoffs. Regardless of their playoff aspirations, Coach Dave Purdham's bunch comes into the regular-season finale determined to collect their sixth win.
"Our mentality all year has been to go 1-0 all week," Purdham said. "We can't think about the past. We have to move forward."
The Rockets went 1-0 last week after back-to-back 0-1 weeks with a 42-20 win over Nebraska City.
"I think our boys were on a mission Friday," Purdham said. "There's a rivalry there. It was fun to get a win against Nebraska City and get us back on the win streak."
Friday's win assured the Rockets of a winning season just one year removed from an 0-9 campaign.
"I think our leadership has taken a big step up," Purdham said. "We have 12 seniors. They've seen a lot of time. The amount of game time they've had shaped this group into a winning team. It's been a lot of fun."
The surprising success has created a buzz around the program, leaving hope for more successful seasons in the future.
"A lot of kids are excited," Purdham said. "Winning breeds confidence. We have a lot of kids seeing time on Fridays, which is great. I think it will benefit us down the road."
Syracuse concludes its regular season on Friday against Lincoln Christian.
The Crusaders come into the contest at 6-2. They've leaned on a successful option attack. Five different ball carriers have at least 400 yards for Lincoln Christian, led by 671 yards and eight scores from Jhared Alvarez.
"They have really good backs," Purdham said. "We have to play fundamentally sound football and minimize what they're good at."
Syracuse's Double Wing Offense has created problems for opponents this year. Purdham hopes that's the case again on Friday.
"It's about controlling the clock and having long drives," he said. "Converting on third down is big for us. We're not afraid to go on fourth down. We might take shots and keep the clock running. Long drives will be key for us on Friday night."
Truman Wood has reports from Syracuse/Lincoln Christian on the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show Friday night, which can be heard on KMA 960 and KMA-FM 99.1 from 6:20 to midnight. Click below to hear the full interview with Coach Purdham.