(Syracuse) -- Syracuse volleyball is a flawless 15-0 on the season behind a stout senior class poised to return to state for the third time in four years.
"We have a great group of seniors," said head coach Courtney Vangroningen. "Having that experience throughout the year has been really good for us."
This year's strong start is on the heels of the Rockets' Class C-1 state qualification in 2020.
"They've been there and done that," Vangroningen said. "Experiencing that was really good for us."
The Rockets have wins over Yutan, Fort Calhoun, Douglas County West, Ashland-Greenwood, Lincoln Christian, Plattsmouth, Nebraska City, Platteview, Auburn, Fairbury, David City, Conestoga, Malcom, Falls City and Lourdes Central Catholic. Thirteen of those wins, including the last seven, were sweeps. The Rockets are ranked fifth in Class C-1 by the Omaha World-Herald. But they don't seem to care, or at least haven't shown it.
"I haven't heard any of the girls talking about rankings or wins," she said. "We talk about beating the teams we should beat and being consistent no matter who is across the net."
Senior Lindsey Moss leads Syracuse's explosive offense with 4.5 kills per set, while sophomore Delainey Cast and senior Lily Vollertsen have also been powerful hitters with 3.3 and 3.2, respectively.
"We have a lot of threats across the floor," Vangroningen said. "I trust all of them to get kills. It's great to have confidence in our attackers. They see the court really well."
Senior Kennedy Stanley is a novice to the setter position, but the stat line doesn't show it. Stanley has 384 assists this season and averages 10.7 per set -- fourth in the state. She also leads the way at the service line with a team-high
"This is her first year as a varsity setter," Vangroningen said. "She's taken that role in stride. She has done well distributing the ball."
The Rockets have also been spectacular at the service line with an 88.9% success rate and 109 aces. Four Rockets have 15 or more: Vollertsen (27), Cast (22), Stanley (21) and Rylee Seelhoff (17).
Defensively, sophomore Kadyn Sisco has a team-high 42 blocks while Cast, Vollertsen, Moss and Stanley have been forces at the net with 19, 19, 18 and 12, respectively.
With the perfect season still intact Vangroningen hopes her team can parlay their early offensive success into a deep postseason run.
"As long as we can serve and pass well, I think we have a shot," she said.
Syracuse returns to action on Tuesday in a triangular against Elmwood-Murdock and Palmyra. Click below to hear the full interview with Coach Vangroningen.